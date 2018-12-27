Art group donates $100,000 to Straits Times fund

The Life Art Society donated more than $100,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) yesterday, raising the money through selling original paintings by artists and novice painters.

About 100 went on sale at a charity exhibition at Wisma Atria in October. They were contributed by 36 artists and 18 novice painters selected from a two-day Chinese brush painting workshop held in June.

Artist Tan Khim Ser, 75, conducted the ST Readers Rewards workshop, which was part of the ST+ news with benefits programme for subscribers.

The course was worth $400, but participants paid only $50 for a painting kit from the Life Art Society, a non-profit organisation that aims to develop art talent and create greater awareness of local art.

Mr Tan started the Life Art Society 46 years ago and has taught thousands of amateur and aspiring artists, including former National Arts Council chief executive Lee Suan Hiang and former senior minister S. Jayakumar. Mr Tan said: "We wanted to do something good for the country and society, and give back to needy families; but we also wanted to promote the art scene in Singapore. I think the ST workshop was a good start."

The paintings were priced from $500 to $60,000, and 43 were sold. One of Mr Tan's went for $30,000.

The fund provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

Ms Tan Bee Heong, general manager of STSPMF, said: "We are grateful for the efforts and the donations - especially during this festive season of giving."