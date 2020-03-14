All schools to have SG Clean standards by month-end

By the end of this month, all schools here will have to adhere to a new hygiene checklist as part of the SG Clean scheme.

To get the SG Clean certification, schools must ensure that hand washing and toilet flushing facilities are functioning well, toilets are cleaned and disinfected twice a day, and a pest management programme is in place, among other things.

Over 95 per cent of schools and institutes of higher learning have received the certification so far, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Ministry of Education yesterday.

Schools will be audited by NEA.

Yesterday, Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower Low Yen Ling visited Kent Ridge Secondary School in West Coast Road.

They observed some of the hygiene practices there, such as a cleaner disinfecting the toilets as well as students wiping their tables and chairs in the classrooms.

Mr Masagos said: "As I moved around the school, I saw that the students knew what they were doing - not only how to do it, but also why they were doing it.

"So this is a good way for us to inculcate good values in our children... We will make sure that this will become our first line of defence in the fight against Covid-19."

Added Ms Low: "SG Clean is a whole-of-nation effort to raise the standard of cleanliness across Singapore... We will continue to upkeep the stringent level of standards, cleanliness and public hygiene."

The SG Clean scheme was launched on Feb 16 to raise cleanliness and safeguard public health amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, over 5,000 premises have received the SG Clean certification that shows they have met the new hygiene standards, said NEA.

These premises include hawker centres, food stalls, coffee shops, hotels, schools, and food and retail businesses in malls.

NEA had said previously that the quality mark will be progressively rolled out in various sectors with high human traffic, including pre-schools, schools, hotels, tourist attractions and shopping malls.

The hygiene checklist differs from sector to sector.

For example, hawker stallholders have to set up processes to ensure food preparation areas and equipment are sanitised, waste is handled properly and systems are in place to monitor staff health.

NEA said it hopes these hygiene practices will continue even after the coronavirus outbreak, as they can also help to reduce the spread of diseases such as dengue.

NEA also released new dengue-related statistics yesterday. Over the last three years, more than 3,000 mosquito breeding habitats were linked to receptacles, such as plastic containers and empty drink cans, found in public areas. About 65 per cent of these receptacles had been discarded as litter by people.

Said Mr Masagos: "Through collective action by all stakeholders, we can contribute towards safeguarding public health and making Singapore a cleaner and safer environment for our families and those around us."