A top draw - artwork by young talent

Pupils looking at works on display at the opening of the Top 50 Finalists Exhibition of the School of the Arts (Sota) Primary 6 Art Competition 2019 yesterday, which Education Minister Ong Ye Kung also visited. The annual visual arts competition, now in its second year, is organised by Sota and supported by Mapletree Investments. Around 670 submissions were received from pupils across more than two-thirds of all primary schools in Singapore. The 50 finalists were selected and an awards ceremony was held last month. The exhibition is at VivoCity Singapore and will run until April 19. It aims to showcase the finalists' artwork to the wider community and inspire budding creative talent.