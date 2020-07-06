2,000 more university places offered in second admissions exercise amid coronavirus pandemic disruption

SINGAPORE - The six autonomous universities have offered around 2,000 more places during the second admissions exercise held to cater to Singaporeans whose overseas study plans had been disrupted by the pandemic.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Monday (July 6) said the additional offers were made across a range of courses, while maintaining admission standards.

It is not known how many unique applicants are among these 2,000 offers, as some applicants may have applied for and received acceptances from more than one course.

Because of the additional offers, MOE said it expects the cohort participation rate to increase slightly this year - by up to two percentage points - from the originally planned 40 per cent, which translates to about 17,000 places this year.

The Straits Times reported last month that each of the six local universities received between 19 and 550 applications during the second admissions exercise held in May.

These included applicants who switched from overseas to local universities.

Another group of applicants were polytechnic diploma holders who had previously intended to join the workforce, but were now opting to study because of the weak job market.

The Covid-19 outbreak has left many Singaporean students with plans to study overseas unsure of what the future holds.

While many of them still hope to resume their overseas studies in January next year, some have decided to take a gap year.

MOE also said on Monday that existing Singaporean students who are already studying in an overseas university but who wish to switch to studying locally can write directly to the autonomous universities' admission offices, and their applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. This includes a review of whether credit transfers can be granted.

The autonomous universities have received a small number of such applications, and are prepared to take in as many of these transfer cases as they can accommodate, including for courses such as medicine, said MOE. This is subject to applicants meeting the admission criteria.

Students who prefer to wait for some months before resuming their studies overseas can also sign up for continuing education and training modular courses offered by the universities.