1 Hands-on way of learning

Schools are designing interesting activities to get students to apply what they have learnt, reflecting the greater emphasis on experiential learning in the education system here over the years. Lianhua Primary School, for example, runs a science programme for pupils based on its gardens.

2 Xi vows reform on own terms

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned yesterday that no one can "dictate" China's economic development path, as the Communist Party marked 40 years of its historic "opening up" policy. Mr Xi vowed to press ahead with economic reforms, but made clear that Beijing will not take orders from any other country.

3 Zahid to step aside

Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday announced his decision to step aside from his role as Umno president, after bowing to mounting pressure from within his party. His announcement comes after the resignations of 11 Umno MPs last week.

4 Move a boost for Batam

The move by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to place the Batam Development Authority under the control of the Batam city government could finally pave the way for the island to be designated a Special Economic Zone.

5 Key test for Jokowi's ally

It was always clear that Indonesian President Joko Widodo chose former supreme leader, Dr Ma'ruf Amin, as his running mate to boost his standing with Muslims in the hope of preventing his bid for a second term in office from being hijacked by sectarianism. How Dr Ma'ruf performs on the campaign trail in the months ahead will be critical.

6 Fintech 'dating' platform

It will not be long before a small bank in Cambodiacan gain access to the same financial innovations as the likes of major banks, thanks to a new platform that connects banks to fintech firms. This highlights the rapid changes in the industry, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

7 Study on weight changes

A study by Duke-NUS Medical School found that Chinese Singaporeans aged 45 to 74 who experienced significant weight gain or loss are at higher risk of death compared with those who maintained their weight.

8 PwC's Budget proposals

Tax relief for local start-ups that are putting in money to go digital is among a raft of proposals from accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers for Singapore's Budget next year.

9 Young Lions duo to stay put

The Football Association of Singapore has blocked Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata's move to sign Young Lions Saifullah Akbar and Joshua Pereira. The duo have existing contracts with the Young Lions, and coach Fandi Ahmad cited the need for the Under-22s to play together regularly in preparation for the 2019 SEA Games.

10 Shirkers on Oscar shortlist

Singapore-born director Sandi Tan's Shirkers is among 15 films which have been shortlisted for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar. The final nominees will be announced on Jan 22. Shirkers won Tan, a former Straits Times film critic, a Sundance Award for Best Director.

