1 in 16,000 students here are scholarship holders from India: MOE

SINGAPORE - One in every 16,000 secondary and pre-university students here are scholarship holders from India, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has revealed.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 6), the ministry said that international students on scholarships make up 0.9 per cent of students here. Of that number, about 0.7 percent are students from India.

The Straits Times has asked MOE for the breakdown of the remaining international students who are scholarship holders.

The ministry had shared the statistics in response to discussions circulating online and in messaging apps that only students from India are given scholarships.

In the post, MOE explained that it works with organisations, including the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) and Singapore Airlines (SIA), to administer some of the scholarships schemes.

Details of the SIA Youth scholarship are available on MOE's website.

The scholarship, for nationals of India, is tenable for 2 years leading to the award of an A Level (or equivalent) certificate and is renewed annually, subject to the student's performance.

Tests and interviews are conducted in the Indian state of Delhi.

Scholarship benefits include an annual allowance with hostel accommodation, and return economy class air passage, among others.

MOE noted in its Facebook post that it "provides a wide range of scholarships and financial aid, predominantly to Singaporeans".

It also awards "a small number of scholarships to promising young international students" who hail from Asean countries and China as well, besides India.

"While here, they help promote goodwill and understanding among young people from different countries," it said.

"Over time, some have become permanent residents and citizens, sunk roots here, and contributed to Singapore."

The ministry added it will "look into amending the websites, so as not to give the impression that the scholarships only target students from a particular country".

MOE did not elaborate on the websites it made a reference to.