Education Minister Chan Chun Sing addresses Parliament on River Valley High School incident

SINGAPORE - Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will be delivering a statement in Parliament on Tuesday (July 27) at 12.30pm.

He will address concerns from parents and the community about the death of the River Valley High School (RVHS) student, as well as from Members of Parliament who have filed parliamentary questions on the issue.

Last Monday, a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed the 13-year-old boy in the school toilet. He was charged with murder last Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mr Chan said: "There are understandably concerns from parents and our community, on what is being done to support our schools and look out for students in need."

Read about the key points of his speech:

- How River Valley High School tragedy unfolded: Student seen holding axe, asking others to call police

- Lighter exam load for national and year-end school exams: Chan Chun Sing

- About 540 River Valley High School students and teachers have sought help after alleged murder of Sec 1 student

- Singapore needs a more caring, nurturing society, in addition to better mental health support: Chan Chun Sing