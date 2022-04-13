Edtech firm lauded for pivoting business during pandemic

The pandemic was a testing time for KooBits Learning when its business-to-business (B2B) model took a hit from school closures and a drop in enrolment in private schools across South-east Asia.

But its chief executive officer and founder Stanley Han, 41, has scored a turnaround by pivoting its school product to a business-to-consumer (B2C) one.

The educational technology firm provides an artificial intelligence-enabled, personalised, gamification learning platform for mathematics that allows children to learn anytime, anywhere. A version for science was launched in January.

Mr Han said: "Having to pivot to a (B2C) model in 2020 was a drastic move. We threw money into social media advertising without knowing anything, and the organisational transformation has been a challenge.

"I managed to recruit professionals to help grow the team and business. Our expansion led to more workers joining us, and during the pandemic, their pay was even increased as they had to take on various responsibilities."

The new approach sees KooBits targeting parents who have taken on the role of being their children's teachers, especially when schools were closed during the pandemic.

Within nine months, its B2C sales had overtaken its B2B sales.

The platform also used artificial intelligence technology to translate and localise the educational concepts to accommodate international users.

In January last year, its school business rebounded as more schools signed up to prepare for a new learning experience in a post-Covid-19 era. Today, KooBits has more than 200,000 students from more than 50 countries using its platform.

Its achievements were noted yesterday by President Halimah Yacob, who visited the KooBits Learning office at Keppel Bay Tower.

Madam Halimah has visited small and medium-sized enterprises during the pandemic to see how they are adapting. She noted how KooBits has innovated and leveraged technology in order to pivot its business model and expand its customer base.

"The platform is engaging and the content is comprehensive," she said. "Besides, the education technology sector is growing. The ability to continuously innovate and be creative allows firms to find new opportunities."

She added: "KooBits shows that leveraging technology allows firms to scale up their business operations, as they are not confined by physical constraints. The Government will continue to support SMEs to internationalise and innovate in order to diversify."