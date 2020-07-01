Editor's Take: (July 1) Warren Fernandez's take on GE2020 issues of the day
2:59 mins
Synopsis: This is The Straits Times' snappy GE2020 podcast analysis - Editor's Take.
The editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times - Warren Fernandez - shares what the top news of the day will be and why it matters.
Produced and edited by: ST Video team and Ernest Luis
