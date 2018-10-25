Economist Andrew K. Rose to be next dean of NUS Business School

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School will be getting a new dean next year.

Economist Andrew K. Rose will join NUS as dean designate on March 1 next year, before succeeding Professor Bernard Yeung, who is Stephen Riady Distinguished Professor in Finance and Strategic Management, on June 1.

Professor Rose has collaborated with the likes of former United States Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen, Nobel Laureate George Akerlof and Harvard macroeconomics expert Jeffrey Frankel. He is currently a titled professor of international business and trade at the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business.

He has worked with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank, the US Treasury, the European Central Bank and the central banks of countries like Canada, Britain, Japan, New Zealand and Israel.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye thanked Prof Yeung for his "strong leadership" of the university's business school for over a decade.

Prof Yeung, who joined NUS in 2008 from New York University's Stern School of Business, is planning a sabbatical before returning to the faculty.

"We are delighted to welcome Professor Andrew K. Rose… A long-time friend of the university and Singapore, we are confident that Andy will lead the NUS Business School with wisdom, energy and purpose," Prof Tan added.