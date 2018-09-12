Economic and social issues the focus of women's forum

The 10 Asean nations together make up the world's seventh-largest economy and include some of the world's fastest-growing economies. However, the region faces the headwinds of rising geopolitical challenges, climate change and environmental degradation, as well as job disruption from automation, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Addressing these challenges is the first-ever Women's Forum Singapore, which will take place from today to Friday at Raffles City Convention Centre.

The Women's Forum for the Economy and Society is an international platform looking at major social and economic issues from female perspectives.

The Singapore edition will include more than 700 delegates and 100 speakers from various sectors and industries of Asean, Europe, China, India and other nations.

The speakers include Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann, Malaysian writer Marina Mahathir, Indonesian actress Nadya Hutagalung and the National Bank of Cambodia's director-general of central banking Serey Chea.

Women's Forum Singapore will feature more than 20 sessions discussing topics including artificial intelligence, climate change, women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, smart cities and responsible finance.

Themed "Bridging worlds for inclusive innovation", the forum aims to foster women's leadership for social progress and economic impact in Asean countries.

This year, Singapore is also chairman of Asean, which celebrates its 51st anniversary.

Ms Chiara Corazza, managing director of the Women's Forum, said: "It is here that we aim to make great strides in bridging the gender gap."

Women's Forum Singapore is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board. The board's chairman, Dr Beh Swan Gin, said: "We are delighted that the Women's Forum for the Economy and Society has selected Singapore as the location for its first-ever Women's Forum in the region. The Women's Forum's objective of promoting gender equality in the economic landscape will generate important conversations on this issue among business leaders both in Singapore and across the region."