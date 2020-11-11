Eco-conscious charity Kampung Senang opens new centre in Jurong with virtual green festival

SINGAPORE - Eco-conscious charity Kampung Senang, which champions sustainable and healthy living, is expanding its outreach efforts in Singapore with the opening of its new centre in Jurong East on Wednesday (Nov 11).

The charity, which has been around for more than 20 years, offers holistic support for people with chronic illness, student and elderly care, and traditional Chinese medicine services, among others.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Wednesday said organisations like Kampung Senang are vital to keeping the kampung spirit alive, which is especially important in coping with the social, mental and economic disruptions caused by Covid-19.

"We may no longer live in kampungs, but we can still be good neighbours, people who look out for each other and the wider community," said Ms Fu, speaking at the opening of the Green and Healthy Living Centre in Jurong East. It has six other centres.

The event also kicked off the fifth edition of Green and Healthy Festival, a bilingual event with a line-up of webinars and workshops featuring over 30 guest speakers who will share tips on living sustainably.

This year's month-long virtual event will end on Dec 12. Previous editions were held at the Singapore Expo and Our Tampines Hub.

Attendance to the events is free although donations are welcomed.

There is also a virtual festival marketplace where participants can purchase health food, supplements and other groceries.

The proceeds from the sales will go to beneficiaries of Kampung Senang's charity and educational activities, which include support for cancer patients and low-income families.

On Wednesday, Ms Fu noted that Kampung Senang has long led the way in sustainable living, such as through its organic farm and herb garden at Block 840 Tampines Street 82.

"We have to educate ourselves to our collective responsibility to reduce our use of plastics, cultivate edible community gardens to increase our self-sufficiency in foods, and increase our efforts in greening our world in the face of climate change," she said.