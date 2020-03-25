ECDA orders pre-school to close for 2 weeks after teacher tests positive

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has ordered a pre-school centre in Bedok North to close until April 7 after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and several staff reported that they recently became unwell.

The staff are being tested for Covid-19. And all staff and children at the PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots centre at Fengshan Block 126 will be placed on quarantine. Contact tracing by the Ministry of Health (MOH) is also ongoing.

The centre was closed yesterday for thorough cleaning and disinfection, and classes were set to resume today, but late last night, ECDA announced the temporary closure after some staff said they were ill.

The Nursery 2 teacher was in school last Wednesday and feeling well. She was on leave from that day to last Friday, but went in for a few hours on Wednesday afternoon for work that did not involve teaching children. She experienced the onset of symptoms last Friday, and went to see a doctor.

ECDA and MOH initially assessed that the available facts did not allow them to close the centre for 14 days.

In the meantime, the centre is closely monitoring the health of the staff and children.

Meanwhile, six parents whose children attend the Singapore American School (SAS) or the United World College of South East Asia (UWCSEA) have tested positive for Covid-19 as well. SAS superintendent Tom Boasberg said the three parents of SAS students have been hospitalised and are in good condition. None had visited the school.

Three parents of UWCSEA students have also tested positive, but none had gone to the school in the weeks before their diagnosis.

Mr Boasberg said one of the SAS parents caught the virus while travelling alone in a European country that was not at that time on the Singapore travel advisory list. He returned on March 13 and sought medical advice. A swab test confirmed he had the virus, and he was admitted to hospital on March 15. The day before his diagnosis, one of his children, who attends SAS, was at an event hosted by another student and came into contact with other SAS students.

But Mr Boasberg said: "As soon as the father was diagnosed, this student stayed home and had no contact with other students."

The Woodlands school's spring break ends on Sunday. Home-based learning will continue for another week, with physical classes to resume on April 6.

Image consultant Sujata Kumar, 41, whose twin girls go to UWCSEA in Dover, said: "The spike in imported cases is a wake-up call, and in an international school environment, you never know where families have travelled and if they are taking the necessary precautions."