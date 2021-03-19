Eatery told to close over typhoid cases allowed to reopen

An eatery at Singapore Shopping Centre that was ordered to shut last month after two diners were hospitalised with typhoid fever has been allowed to reopen.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said yesterday there were no more cases of typhoid fever linked to Hooi Kee Eating House, and no significant hygiene lapses were detected during a joint investigation of the premises.

The business, located at 190 Clemenceau Avenue in Dhoby Ghaut, had to suspend operations on Feb 11 after the two diners reported symptoms including fever, headache, diarrhoea and cough.

They had consumed food prepared by the eatery on several occasions between Jan 2 and Jan 18. Both were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

MOH and SFA said Hooi Kee Eating House met the required standards and had complied with measures stipulated by SFA during the suspension period.

This included disposing of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items.

The eatery also cleaned and sanitised its premises, equipment and utensils.

Food handlers involved in food preparation have re-attended and passed a basic food hygiene course. The outlet's food hygiene officer also did retraining and passed the Workforce Skills Qualifications' Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

SFA said it will continue to place the eatery under close surveillance to ensure that it adheres to food safety requirements.

Typhoid fever is an infection caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi, and is transmitted through eating food or drinking water contaminated by the faeces and urine of patients or carriers.

Symptoms include a prolonged fever which may be accompanied by a headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhoea or constipation. It is treatable with antibiotics.

The authorities had earlier urged members of the public who had consumed food from Hooi Kee Eating House to consult a general practitioner immediately if they developed a prolonged fever.

They had also said that all food handlers working at the eatery were required to test negative for food-borne pathogens before they could resume work.

Yesterday, MOH and SFA said individuals should practise good personal hygiene at all times to prevent the spread of disease and protect themselves from acquiring infections.

They also advise members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets, but to report them to SFA via an online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback), with details to facilitate investigations.

Kok Yufeng