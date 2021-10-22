Eateries frustrated by extended curbs, late notice of move

Restaurateurs have greeted the extension of Covid-19 rules restricting dining in to two persons until Nov 21 with frustration and resignation.

In a Zoom meeting with The Straits Times yesterday, about 20 members of the savefnbsg chat group spoke about how they felt the food and beverage (F&B) industry has been treated unfairly, and that the logic behind the rules has not been communicated clearly to them.

The chat group is a ground-up movement of more than 500 restaurants that came together during the circuit breaker last year to support one another.

One of the members, Mr Willin Low, pointed out that while music is not allowed in his modern Singaporean restaurant Roketto Izakaya in Amoy Street, a gym nearby was blaring music loudly during a class where members were exercising without masks. "How is that different from my restaurant?" he asked.

Chef-owner Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends, a modern Australian eatery near Keong Saik Road, echoed the sentiment. "There is a lack of logic with the rules applied among the different sectors because you can have 100 people sitting in an airplane eating with their masks off. And is not having music really going to have an impact on Covid-19 transmission?"

He also questioned the rationale of not allowing a family of five to dine together. "Does the family create more risk than when they are at home? We just want to understand what we are trying to achieve. Now we have no idea of the goals for the industry."

Chef Janice Wong, who owns the ice cream kiosk Softhaus and chocolate-centric eatery Pure Imagination in Great World, said a family of five has to split into three tables.

The two-person rule becomes very difficult to enforce when parents run over to help their children who are eating ice cream at another table, she added. "It doesn't make sense when they came into the mall together but had to split up when they sit down."

At Wednesday's press conference, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the Restaurant Association of Singapore had asked for members of the same household to be allowed to sit together at a table of five.

"For now, we think it's still too risky to make such a move because of the pressure on the healthcare system," said Mr Wong, noting that he understands the association's stance. "But it is indeed something we are looking into."

Mr Low said that just knowing the number of patients in the intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals does not make any sense to him unless he also knows the target figure when rules can be relaxed.

Chef Ivan Yeo of The 1925 Brewing Co would also like to see more communication. "When we know the Government's decision only four days before it happens, we can't make any decisions," he said.

Others said the 25 per cent salary subsidy for Singaporean workers under the Jobs Support Scheme does not even scratch the surface of their woes when revenue has dropped by 30 per cent or more compared with when five people were allowed to dine in.

Rental is another issue the restaurateurs brought up. Mr Sebastian Low of Malaysian chain PappaRich said he had received legal letters from landlords when there was a slight delay in payment. "Our sales are linked to their system, so they know how we are doing."

Chef-owner Beppe de Vito of IlLido Group, which owns Italian restaurants like Gemma at National Gallery Singapore, said it had shared its plight with government agencies and ministers, and hopes to see some positive action before more restaurants close down.

Mr Yuan Oeij, who owns the Prive group of Western restaurants, said his business is now in the red. "Deliveries and promotions are not working, and the only thing left is staff cuts, but we don't want to go down that route."

Mr Loh Lik Peng of The Unlisted Collection, which operates brands such as Western eatery Basque Kitchen by Aitor and Chinese restaurant Majestic in the Central Business District, said Asian restaurants that cater to communal dining are hit particularly hard by the two-person limit.

Among the restaurants not in the chat group, fine-dining North Indian restaurant Rang Mahal at the Pan Pacific Singapore is bracing itself for cancellations for Deepavali, which falls on Nov 4.

Said its managing director, Ms Ritu Jhunjhnuwala: "Diwali is typically our busiest time of the year. But now families cannot dine in to celebrate the Festival of Light."