Eateries enforce new dine-in rules in different ways

Food and beverage (F&B) outlets are implementing the new dine-in regulations, which took effect yesterday, in their own way.

Until Aug 8, unvaccinated people without a valid negative Covid-19 test result can dine out only alone or in pairs. But those who are fully vaccinated can eat out in groups of up to five.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19, as well as unvaccinated individuals with a negative pre-event test result within 24 hours, can also join such bigger groups.

Members of the same household can dine out with unvaccinated children aged 12 or below. But if they are from different households, children cannot make up more than half the group.

With the onus falling on F&B operators to do the checking, many are setting their own policies.

Some are imposing a blanket rule of allowing groups of only two people for dining in. These eateries include chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Subway, Long John Silver's, Toast Box, Carl's Jr, Nando's, Arnold's Fried Chicken and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Mr Tan Ken Loon, who owns upmarket seafood restaurant Naked Finn, said the new rules have been the most confusing ones imposed during the pandemic.

He has informed customers in groups of more than two to send in their official vaccination certificate via WhatsApp before their table can be confirmed. They also have to turn up with their identity card so that their identities can be verified.

"As for the same household split-table and the mathematical approach to children, we are not accepting (such groups)," he added. "Making restaurants police these rules without giving us the authority to access this sensitive information makes it so hard."

Mr Tan suggested that for vaccinated people, the authorities should come up with a simple digital certificate, with the last four digits of their identity card, that restaurants can access.

Other restaurants said they will be checking customers' vaccination status at the door through the HealthHub or TraceTogether apps. Printed vaccination certificates are accepted, too. They will remind customers of this beforehand via the phone or e-mail.

Restaurateur Loh Lik Peng from the Unlisted Collection said: "The questions are quite intrusive and it means more work for the staff. But we just have to get on with it. Fortunately, most customers are compliant."

As for checking if children accompanied by an adult are from the same household, he said there would need to be an element of trust. "We cannot ask them to bring their birth certificates."

Mr Beppe de Vito, who owns ilLido Group, does not anticipate high demand for groups of five at his high-end Italian restaurants such as Braci, Art and Gemma. He said: "People don't want to embarrass themselves by asking if their dining companions are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19."

Many have cancelled their bookings instead, he added.

Mr Puneet Agarwal, chief executive of Eclectique F&B Concepts, said the company has prepared a pre-event testing protocol for customers to get tested at its restaurants, which include Shabestan, Permata Singapore and Cuba Libre. As for children, only two are allowed at each table.

Plain Vanilla cafe in Tiong Bahru is not letting unvaccinated customers sit indoors. Mr Max Klemans, 30, a customer director from the Netherlands, has received only one jab and had to sit outside yesterday.

Publicist Yeow Yin Peh, 41, who is also waiting for her second jab, had 15 restaurant reservations affected by the new rules. She is cancelling five of them, but will go for pre-event tests at her family clinic for the rest.