East-bound PIE exit towards Thomson Road to be rerouted from Sunday

SINGAPORE – Motorists heading east on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) should keep their eyes peeled when approaching the Thomson Road exit starting from Sunday.

The PIE’s existing exit 17D (towards Thomson Road) will be rerouted via Mount Pleasant Road to make way for construction works for the North-South Corridor, which will link Woodlands to the city centre.

Explaining the change in a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority said it is needed “as the North-South Corridor passes underneath existing roads such as Thomson Road”.

The current slip road will be closed, and a new slip road will lead to Mount Pleasant Road. Road users will make the turn into Thomson Road at a different junction.

Commuters of bus services 132 and 156 will also board the buses at a new temporary bus stop after Mount Pleasant Road, instead of near the Old Police Academy.

LTA advised road users to look out for directional signs to navigate the area. They should also plan ahead for journeys and factor in additional travel time, especially during peak hours.

The 21.5km North-South Corridor, when completed, is expected to ease congestion along major roads such as the Central Expressway and Bukit Timah Expressway.