Easing of curbs lets Hindus perform key New Year ritual

ALL TOGETHER AGAIN

As Covid-19 restrictions are eased, religious communities are cautiously opening up and returning to communal traditions as they mark significant events in the year.

Hindu devotees thronged the Sri Srinivasa Perumal and Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman temples in Serangoon Road to seek blessings on the morning of Tamil New Year yesterday.

There were fewer Covid-19 restrictions at the temples after safe management rules for religious activities were eased last month.

Many of the barricades to manage safe distancing had been removed, and people did not need to queue up to enter the temples.

Even so, some rules remained in place. For instance, devotees were still required to check in using the TraceTogether app and only fully vaccinated individuals were allowed into the temples.

However, devotees were now able to go around the temple in a clockwise direction to perform the Pradakshina, a key act of devotion. They were not allowed to do so before the curbs were lifted

Housewife Pon Nithya, 32, who lives near the Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman temple and visits it three times a week, was able to go closer to the shrines and stay for a longer period when she visited yesterday.

"Last year did not feel like Tamil New Year at all. Being able to start the new year with a pooja is special - it gives you positive energy," she said, referring to a worship ritual.

Tamil New Year or Puthandu is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.

Sikhs also marked Vesakhi, the start of the Sikh New Year, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Malayalees and Bengalis will celebrate the new year today - Malayalees call it Vishu and Bengalis call it Pohela Boishakh.

Community Seva, a unit of the Hindu Endowment Board that helps the needy, marked the Tamil New Year by giving away gifts of 5,000 packets of sweets and savoury snacks to workers in dormitories yesterday.

About 20 volunteers helped to pack the food.

Community Seva chairman Susila Ganesan said: "We do not want to forget the migrant workers who leave their families behind to work here. Without them, we will not have a clean and green Singapore."