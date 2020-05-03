Easing measures a balance between need and risks

The circuit breaker restrictions will be eased gradually and businesses will have to meet certain criteria before they can resume their operations.

Businesses in sectors that can reopen from May 12 will be notified directly and will have to apply for approval before getting the green light, it was announced.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong outlined some of the criteria they must meet before reopening.

He told a briefing yesterday: "First, we look at the nature of the business, whether they are essential, it's important for these services or businesses to continue.

"Some are in the supply chain, for example. We could maybe disrupt it for a short period of time but it's not sustainable, and therefore, some of the supply chain has to resume."

Other considerations include the number of workers in the business, whether the business attracts crowds and whether risks can be mitigated.

"So it's a balance between the essential nature of the business versus the risk of transmission, and the ability to put in precautionary measures," Mr Gan added.

"These factors will vary from time to time depending on the situation and we will adjust the measures, therefore, from time to time."

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force handling the outbreak, said the process of easing restrictions will be gradual.

He said that it will not be a complete return to the status quo before the extended circuit breaker was imposed two weeks ago.

"We look at risk assessments, we look at areas where there may be higher risk of crowds gathering - and some of these places we will not allow - but other than that, we will relax some of the measures and allow the business to continue," he said.

Some stores are reportedly alerting customers that they are ready to resume business on May 5, but Mr Wong told them not to jump the gun: "The individual shops will be notified. They need to get exemption specifically from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) before they can start resuming operations.

"And if the shops have not been notified, they should not presume that they can be allowed to start operations at all."

He added that MTI will be contacting businesses that can reopen from now till May 12.

Among those that can reopen include shops selling cakes, desserts and pet food. Hairdressers and laundry shops can also reopen.

On the opening of workplaces, Mr Wong said this will mean that more workers will start returning to work.

The tightened circuit breaker measures meant that only 15 per cent of the workforce is allowed to commute daily to work, down from 20 per cent two weeks ago.

"We will start to open up more but do it gradually and subject to the requirement that all workplace premises that open have to put in place tighter, stricter measures," said Mr Wong.

"We are in the process of engaging all the industry associations, and business chambers, and companies in order to put this in place before we will gradually open up."

In response to a question about what will happen in June when the extended circuit breaker measures are expected to be lifted, Mr Wong said it is premature to say what will happen then.

Noting that the task force will study its options based on how the situation develops, Mr Wong added: "We will do it in a calibrated, gradual manner, and we will look at risks and we will ensure that we can resume activities safely without the risk of having new clusters forming.

"We will not open up suddenly and then everything resumes, that's not going to be possible."