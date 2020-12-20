Early end to staycations at Mandarin Orchard

Staycations were cut short at the Mandarin Orchard Singapore, while those on stay-home notice (SHN) at the hotel were subjected to a Covid-19 test yesterday, after the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it was probing 13 coronavirus cases among people who had served their SHN there.

While the hotel said all guests would be moved out by today, guests with luggage were already seen waiting at a pick-up point when The Sunday Times visited at 5pm yesterday.

Security staff were on hand to help with bags, and at least two safe distancing ambassadors were spotted.

Most of the guests seen were families with young children.

A 37-year-old guest who declined to be named said she saw, from a distance, people in full personal protective equipment being ushered into a separate part of the hotel.

"It's probably just precautionary measures, but I thought it's better to check out one night earlier and be safe at home," she said.

She was initially booked for a two-night stay with her two daughters, aged nine and seven.

Fitness instructor Fazli Ahmad, 29, and his wife, who were checking out of the hotel after a two-night stay, said they will keep a close watch for any possible symptoms over the next two weeks.

"We came back from swimming earlier in the afternoon and saw many safe distancing ambassadors in the hotel, so we thought maybe there was an event. When we read about the matter on the news, we just started packing," he said. The couple had their seven-month-old daughter with them.

Other guests decided to cut short their staycations, too, after reading media reports.

Senior manager Muneer, who wanted to be known only by his first name, said he heard the news when he was shopping with his family in Orchard Road.

Update on cases

New cases: 17 Imported: 17 (1 Singaporean, 2 PRs, 8 work permit holders, 6 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 0 (0 unlinked cases) Active cases: 100 In hospitals: 38 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 62 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,259 Discharged yesterday: 9 TOTAL CASES: 58,403

He decided to check out of the hotel one night earlier as his three-year-old daughter was with him.

"It's a little disappointing because we had plans for dinner nearby, but now we're going home. Our mood is affected, but safety definitely comes first," he said.

Those serving SHN in the hotel were also given a Covid-19 test.

Project manager Ginny Leow, 51, who completed her SHN yesterday and was supposed to check out at noon, said she had her SHN exit swab only after 2pm as the testing stations were "quite busy and crowded".

"Of course I'm worried because I'll be staying with relatives," said Ms Leow, who lives in Vancouver, Canada, and returned to Singapore with her 13-year-old son to spend Christmas with her family.

"Today is my son's birthday so it's supposed to be a happy day, but now we're feeling a bit uncertain," she said.

Those still serving their SHN were filled with uncertainty.

A 35-year-old teacher who wanted to be known only as Ms Kok said: "I am unsure about whether I should pack my things, so I have just kept half of my belongings. The hotel should inform us about what's going on, but we also know that some of the staff might not be clear about what's happening."

After hours without news, she received a call at around 9.15pm, informing her that she would be transferred to another hotel today.

Mandarin Orchard said in a statement yesterday that it had no information about how long it would be closed as investigations are still being done.

It added that refunds for upcoming stays, room and dining reservations, and events will be processed within 14 days.

Those in need of assistance for room bookings can call 6737-2200. Those with dining reservations can call 6831-6288 or 6831-6271, while those who have booked events can call 6831-6078.