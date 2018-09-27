Early closure days at 7 EWL stations next month

Seven MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL) will close earlier at about 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays next month.

The affected stations from Tiong Bahru to Clementi will be closed for ongoing maintenance, enhancements and asset renewal works, train operator SMRT said yesterday.

Shuttle bus services will be available during early closures and will ply between Jurong East and Outram Park MRT stations.

The closures will give engineers from the Land Transport Authority, SMRT and project contractors more engineering hours to renew and upgrade the power supply system on the EWL, SMRT said.

Work to install noise barriers along the railway tracks will also begin from next month.

The renewal of the North-South and East-West Lines is targeted for completion by early 2020.

Commuters have been advised to set aside additional time when travelling between stations using the shuttle bus service.

As the timing of the last trains departing from each station on affected days will vary, commuters can look up station-specific timings on SMRT Trains' website and social media platforms when planning their journeys on early closure days.

Gilaine Ng