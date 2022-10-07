Early Children's Day treat at Resorts World Sentosa

Beneficiaries of The Business Times (BT) Budding Artists Fund participating in a flash mob performance at Resorts World Sentosa on Thursday.

Children's Day, which is on Friday, came early for some 1,000 primary school pupils as they spent Thursday morning taking part in carnival activities. Their morning was made sweeter with a visit to Universal Studios Singapore, made possible by the annual community fund-raiser Children for Children (CFC).

Since its launch in 2008, CFC has provided more than 13,000 children from low-income backgrounds with the opportunity to visit iconic attractions here. This year marked its return to a physical event after two years of virtual activities due to the pandemic.

Mr Wong Wei Kong, BT editor, said it was heartening to see so many children come together physically again. "To be able to hear and see the fun they had on this outing is a powerful reminder of the importance of us continuing to serve those who are in need," he added.

The event was jointly organised by not-for-profit arts organisation The Rice Company, CHIJ Kellock and BT, with support from Resorts World Sentosa, and with CFC helping to raise money for the BT Budding Artists Fund.

This year, donors have raised $233,000 for the fund, which supports artistically talented children and youth from less-privileged households.

For beneficiaries such as Krystal Yap, the fund has given her greater opportunities to hone her dancing skills. The 17-year-old was one of 10 dancers - all of whom had benefited from the BT Budding Artists Fund - who were part of the flash mob.