Each S'pore resident can collect two free masks from Sept 21

Each Singapore resident will be able to collect a pair of masks using their government-issued ID from Sept 21, in the latest nationwide mask distribution initiative by Temasek Foundation.

Domestic helpers and workers on work passes will also be able to collect the masks. Toddlers to 12-year-olds will be eligible for kid-size masks.

Temasek chief executive and executive director Ho Ching made the announcement on Facebook last night.

"The Temasek Foundation folks have been planning this for some time, and were working to make a formal announcement before this weekend," Ms Ho said.

The collection of masks will span a two-week period, from Sept 21 till Oct 4.

Ms Ho said there are ample supplies of white cloth masks and urged people to go after the first three days to avoid the crowds.

Those who want more masks, or who want masks in other colours, such as black, peach, denim blue and navy, can pre-order them online for a fee.

The adult and kid white masks go for $8 per kit - containing two masks - and you can pre-order up to a maximum of 10 extra kits per person.

Navy masks also go for $8 per pair, capped at 10 kits per person, while masks in other colours are $10 per pair, capped at five kits per person.

The pre-order period is from Sunday till Oct 2.

Previous rounds of mask distribution were conducted in June and July through some 1,200 vending machines at bus interchanges, community centres/ clubs and residents' committee centres.

This year's National Day packs also contained face masks.