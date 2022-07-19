Each household to get 10 ART kits as third distribution exercise kicks off

All households in Singapore will each get a set of 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits in their letterboxes, as the third round of distribution started yesterday.

The public can check the delivery status of the kits by using the SingPost mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

After verifying that their address is correct, they will be able to receive alerts when the kits have been deposited into their mailboxes.

The move to give out the kits to more than 1.5 million households - to be delivered in the coming weeks - comes amid another wave of Covid-19 infections in Singapore.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced the start of the distribution exercise in a Facebook post yesterday.

The Health Ministry, in a Facebook post last Friday, said it could take a few weeks for some households to receive their kits due to the volume involved.

Mr Ong, in his Facebook post, said: "Self-testing has become a familiar part of our lives now, so test yourself when needed. If you are meeting seniors or someone vulnerable, test yourself before going out."

He also urged those with acute respiratory symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat or fever to test themselves daily as a positive result may only develop some days after symptoms have begun.

"Being socially responsible is key for us to weather this current wave," he added.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, in a Facebook post, also encouraged people to use the kits to test themselves before participating in high-risk activities or visiting vulnerable groups of people.

He added that he usually tests himself before attending large group events or going for house visits.

He said: "Let's all do our part to exercise social responsibility and keep one another safe through this latest wave."

The Government has given out close to 25 million ART kits to households via two nationwide distributions - one from August to September last year and another from October to December in 2020.

Each household received a total of 16 kits in those two distributions.