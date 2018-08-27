E-scooter rider taken to hospital after being knocked down by a lorry in Sengkang

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old e-scooter rider was taken to hospital after she was hit by a lorry in Sengkang on Monday (Aug 27).

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and an e-scooter at 9.47am at the junction of Sengkang East Road and Sengkang Square.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, the woman was on her way back from buying groceries at the market. She had stopped her e-scooter at a traffic junction and was waiting to cross the road when she was hit by the lorry.

An eyewitness told Wanbao that the woman's arms and legs were bleeding and she was unable to move.

He added that the driver of the lorry got out of his vehicle immediately after the accident and tended to the woman. The driver appeared unharmed.

The woman was conscious when she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The Straits Times understands that her injuries were not severe.

Police investigations are ongoing.