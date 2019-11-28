E-scooter rider accused of injuring boy, 12

A 19-year-old e-scooter rider who allegedly knocked down a 12-year-old boy in Yishun was charged in court yesterday with causing hurt by a rash act.

Brendon Lim Chun Hsien is out on bail of $2,000.

The police said on Tuesday night that they received a report about the incident at about 11am on March 29 last year.

The incident had happened at about 6pm the previous day, according to court documents.

Lim was allegedly riding an e-scooter at a speed of about 20kmh at the basketball court near Block 838 Yishun Street 81, and could not slow down in time when the 12-year-old boy came into his path.

The boy was injured from the accident, and had bruises and abrasions on his right cheek.

He was also bleeding around one of his primary molar teeth.

The boy received medical attention for his injuries, and his tooth was later removed.

Lim was arrested but it is unclear when that happened.

He is expected in court again on Dec 18. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Prisca Ang