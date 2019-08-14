E-concierge platform makes finding a job easier for low-income single parents and the disabled

SINGAPORE - A stroke two years ago affected the left side of Mr Loo Poh Thye's body and he underwent two years of rehabilitation.

The 52-year-old is now able to carry out simple tasks and is working part-time at social enterprise GobblerCo, packing and distributing groceries.

A new e-concierge service platform launched on Wednesday (Aug 14) by the company hopes to help people like Mr Loo, who have had trouble finding work.

Set up under ComfortDelGro in 2016, GobblerCo provides training as well as jobs for people with disabilities, and low-income single parents.

The new e-concierge platform allows interested companies to request seven different types of services, such as catering, cleaning, and office repair and maintenance, on one platform, a GobblerCo statement said on Wednesday.

Mr Loo, who has two grown children, was referred to GobblerCo last December by the SPD, a charity for adults, youth and children with disabilities.

"Since my stroke two years ago, I have been working hard to recover," he said, adding that GobblerCo gave him the opportunity to work and regain his confidence.

Related Story Just 5 in 100 people here with disabilities have jobs

Related Story Time to commit to national target on inclusive employment

"My co-workers are also very helpful and easy to work with. With the new e-concierge service, I look forward to being able to get more jobs so that I can earn more," said Mr Loo.

GobblerCo chief executive and founder Janan Kwek said the rationale for the platform was to save companies the hassle of dealing with different service providers by grouping them onto a single platform.

More information about the concierge service platform can be found at https://www.gobblerco.com