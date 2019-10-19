E-cigarettes, accessories found in child car seat, baby stroller

Electronic cigarettes, as well as bottles and pods containing e-cigarette juices, were found hidden in a child car seat and baby stroller in a Malaysia-registered car on Monday.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Thursday that its officers seized 18 bottles of e-cigarette juices, 347 pods of e-cigarette juices, eight e-cigarette devices and six sets of vape kits at Woodlands Checkpoint.

E-vaporisers, which include e-cigarettes and e-cigars, are battery-powered devices that heat a liquid which contains nicotine to produce a vapour that is then inhaled.

On Monday, ICA officers found the driver behaving suspiciously and directed a further check on the car. E-cigarettes and related accessories were found hidden in a child car seat and stroller. They were also found under the driver's seat and wrapped in spare clothing in the car.

The case, which involves two Malaysian women, was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

ICA said the method of concealment is cause for concern as similar methods might be used by people of ill intentions who want to smuggle security items into Singapore.

From January to August, HSA caught 43 people selling e-vaporisers illegally.

Earlier this month, ICA officers at Air Cargo Command seized 35 e-cigarettes and 1,078 e-cigarette pods. HSA said the street value of the seized items is about $14,280.

Last month, a 35-year-old man who had committed multiple offences in relation to e-vaporisers was fined the highest amount ever - $99,000.

Anyone found guilty of selling, importing or distributing e-vaporisers can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to one year, or both.

Since Feb 1 last year, it has also been illegal to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.