Duo rescued from flooded MacPherson canal

Two people were rescued from a flooded canal in MacPherson on Thursday after heavy rain. This photo by eye-witness Darren Colin Goh shows Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers lowering a ladder into the canal in a bid to reach a man and a woman in chest-deep water. SCDF received a call saying two people had fallen into a canal next to Block 83, MacPherson Lane, at about 5.10pm. "A man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s were rescued by SCDF using a lifebuoy and a ladder," said SCDF. They were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The Straits Times understands the duo are friends who are believed to have gone drinking before the incident. The woman is said to have jumped into the canal and the man reportedly tried to save her.