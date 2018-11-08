Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake mix recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

SINGAPORE - A batch of a cake mix possibly contaminated with the Salmonella bacteria has been voluntarily recalled by its importer, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) said on Thursday (Nov 8).

Consumers who bought the affected Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake mix are advised not to use or consume it. The implicated batch here has a best by date of March 13, 2019.

The United States Food and Drug Administration earlier said that specific batches of cake mix under the Duncan Hines brand were voluntarily recalled in the US due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

AVA confirmed that one of the affected products imported here is the Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake mix.

As a precaution, the importer of the cake mix voluntarily recalled it, said AVA, adding that the recall has been completed.

The Salmonella bacteria is a common cause of food poisoning in Singapore.

Consumers can contact the importer, Phoon Huat Pte Ltd, on 6654 -4333 or e-mail customerservice@phoonhuat.com for enquiries.