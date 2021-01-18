Dry and warm weather ahead

After two weeks of sustained showers and colder weather, Singapore will see more dry and warm weather in the coming weeks, said the weatherman last Friday.

The exceptionally wet weather in the first two weeks resulted in rainfall of 648.4mm, making it the second wettest January since rainfall records in Singapore began in 1869. The wettest January on record was in 1893, with total rainfall of 818.6mm.

In the next two weeks, however, temperatures could rise to 34 deg C on a few days with little to no rain, and when the winds are light.

Daily temperatures in the coming fortnight are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days. Short thundery showers are also expected on some afternoons over the fortnight due to strong heating of land areas during the day.

Fair and occasionally windy conditions are forecast on some days.

While less rainfall is expected in the second half of the month than in the first, total rainfall for the month is forecast to be well above average.

The long showers in the first two weeks were a result of the strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, which caused extensive rainclouds to form over the region, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Continuous rain in the first fortnight saw temperatures dipping to 23 deg C and below on the first five days of the month.

