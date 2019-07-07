Drumming up a beat in Sengkang West

ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
Published
2 hours ago

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong trying out the tabla, a traditional Indian percussion instrument, yesterday at the Sengkang West Family Day, as Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport, and MP for Sengkang West, Dr Lam Pin Min, looks on. With them are Anchorvale Community Club Indian activities executive committee members (from right) Kalai Kumar, Selvaraj Senthuraimuthu and George Xavier. About 2,000 residents attended the event, which was organised by the Sengkang West Citizens Consultative Committee and featured booths for hawker food, rides and other activities.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 07, 2019, with the headline 'Drumming up a beat in Sengkang West'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

