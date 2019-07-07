Drumming up a beat in Sengkang West

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong trying out the tabla, a traditional Indian percussion instrument, yesterday at the Sengkang West Family Day, as Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport, and MP for Sengkang West, Dr Lam Pin Min, looks on. With them are Anchorvale Community Club Indian activities executive committee members (from right) Kalai Kumar, Selvaraj Senthuraimuthu and George Xavier. About 2,000 residents attended the event, which was organised by the Sengkang West Citizens Consultative Committee and featured booths for hawker food, rides and other activities.