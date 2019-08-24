Drugs worth $163k seized, 110 nabbed in raid

A 15-year-old male Singaporean was among 110 suspected drug offenders arrested in an island-wide operation from Monday to yesterday. Drugs estimated to be worth about $163,000 were seized, and weapons, including a taser, were found.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said yesterday that the drugs included 1.274kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, and various amounts of heroin, cannabis, ketamine, Ecstasy tablets, Erimin-5 tablets and some new psychoactive substances.

In addition, CNB also found 43 bottles of liquid suspected to contain Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), which is a psychoactive substance. The Ice alone can feed the addiction of more than 700 abusers for a week.

Areas covered in the operation included Ang Mo Kio, Buangkok, Clementi, Hougang, Jurong, Punggol and Tampines.

In one of the cases, CNB officers arrested a 34-year-old man in Yishun Avenue 4 on Tuesday afternoon after finding 25g of Ice on him.

Officers escorted him to his rented room in the same area, where more Ice, ketamine and Ecstasy tablets were found, along with more than $42,000 in cash.

A 37-year-old man in the room was also arrested.

Subsequently, a 28-year-old man approached the unit and was immediately arrested.

Around 28g of Ice, a digital weighing scale, numerous empty plastic sachets, a flick knife and $2,600 in cash were found on him. Three parangs and a baton were also found in his car.

A search of the 34-year-old suspect's car uncovered more Ice, Ecstasy tablets and three bottles containing an unknown liquid and various drug-taking utensils. A taser and a baton were also found.

The suspect and the 28-year-old man were referred to the police as well for possessing scheduled weapons.

CNB officers then moved to Jurong West Street 75, where they arrested a 27-year-old man as he left his flat. Another two suspected drug abusers in the unit were also arrested.

CNB seized Ice, Erimin-5 tablets, Ecstasy tablets, and a small amount of cannabis and heroin.

Investigations are ongoing.