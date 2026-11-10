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S’pore to turn ‘Ari Red’ next month with drone shows, fan villages and light-ups for BTS The City

Singapore will host South-east Asia’s first and only stop of BTS The City Arirang.

SINGAPORE – Drone shows, fireworks displays, fan villages, exclusive merchandise pop-ups and iconic landmarks illuminated in “Ari Red” are set to greet BTS fans in December to mark the South Korean group’s series of concerts here.

Singapore will host South-east Asia’s first and only stop of BTS The City Arirang, which will feature an expanded line-up of exclusive experiences across 10 venue partners from Dec 1 to Dec 31, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a statement on Nov 10.

BTS fans can look forward to activities at Gardens by the Bay, Jewel Changi Airport, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, National Gallery Singapore, National Museum of Singapore, New Bahru, Resorts World Sentosa, The Kallang, among others.

Highlights of the islandwide experience include:

A gallery rave at the National Gallery Singapore

BTS THE CITY ARIRANG-inspired food menu at Bakery Brera Cafe, Rempapa, Milli Sky Dining & Bar, Milli Lounge

A random play dance with K-pop dance off at the National Museum of Singapore

A takeover across participating brands and multiple locations at New Bahru

A night out at Universal Studios Singapore, which will feature lightscape and fireworks

A fan village at Resorts World Convention Centre

Rave and drone party, and a giant inflatable at Sentosa’s Palawan beach

A dance party at Zouk Main Room and Phuture

Landmarks in Marina Bay and along the Singapore River will also be lighting up each night in red, the colour of the Arirang tour, from Dec 8 to 22, STB previously announced.

In its Nov 10 statement, STB added that the Asian Civilisations Museum, the Peranakan Museum, and the Merlion will also participate in the light-up.

Oliver Chong, assistant chief executive of STB’s international group, said: “Together with HYBE, Visa and venue partners, we are excited to bring a rich line-up of immersive experiences and activities to ‘BTS THE CITY ARIRANG SINGAPORE’.

“We warmly invite fans and visitors from around the world to visit Singapore this year-end to experience for themselves the diverse range of activations that we will have across the city.”

BTS The City Arirang is set to be the largest islandwide fan activation ever held for any recording artiste here.

The activities will build up to the group’s highly anticipated concerts at the National Stadium, held on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

All tickets for the group’s Singapore leg of their 2026-2027 Arirang world tour are sold out. The tickets were priced between $148 and $388 on Ticketmaster.

BTS recently wrapped up its South American leg of their Arirang world tour, which drew 853,000 concertgoers across 14 sold-out shows in five cities.

The tour was announced in support of the group’s fifth full-length album of the same name, Arirang, which has generated five billion streams since its release in March, the most for an album released in 2026.