She is among the many maritime professionals who have found their place among giants – alongside a shipbroker who seals million-dollar deals by text and a former crane operator who now leads a team at Jurong Port

As a manager in MPA’s Maritime Space and Drone Capability department, one of Jennifer Liu’s roles is to oversee the deployment of drones over Singapore’s waters.

As waves surged beneath her response vessel, Jennifer Liu steadied herself.

With a walkie-talkie in one hand and a flight controller in the other, the 35-year-old expertly navigated a drone as it flew towards the World Legacy cruise ship, which had caught fire in the early hours of Feb 20, 2026.

Her drone sent live footage to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) operations centres, helping them assess the situation and make decisions about the rescue and evacuation.

For Liu, a manager in MPA’s Maritime Space and Drone Capability department, the operation was part of her work developing and overseeing the use of drones over Singapore’s waters.

Her unconventional role is just one example of the diverse opportunities in Singapore’s maritime industry today.

Liu is one of many people working among giants – the massive vessels, ports and global companies that keep Singapore’s maritime industry moving.

The eye in the sky: She keeps maritime operations safer and smarter

Singapore’s busy waters can sometimes prove challenging for flying drones as the environment is always changing. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Liu’s fascination with radio-controlled model aircraft began in childhood, when she enjoyed tinkering with model helicopters. Today, she spends weekends flying models assembled in her home workshop, alongside fellow enthusiasts.

But despite a decade of experience in the drone industry, Liu was nervous about her first mission with MPA. She had never flown a drone out at sea.

“On land, the terrain can be relatively more predictable but out at sea, the operating environment is always changing. Every flight out at sea is a new experience,” she says.

Strong winds, unpredictable weather and occasional connectivity problems add to the challenge, particularly in Singapore’s busy waters. As the world’s leading container transhipment and vessel-fuelling hub, the Port of Singapore sees about 1,000 ships at any given time.

“Singapore has some of the world’s busiest sea and air spaces. Flying a drone in such an environment is challenging and requires a real sense of responsibility,” Liu explains.

Beyond flying drones during maritime incidents, Liu oversees training and operations, and tests new technologies to explore other ways drones can be used at sea.

It is this combination of office-based and field work that excites the adventure-seeker. She is grateful that she can merge her passion with a “cool career path”.

Established in 2023, her department is a relatively new addition to MPA, reflecting how technologies such as drones are finding applications in an industry more commonly associated with ships and seafaring.

“For those who like technology and AI, there are different opportunities in Singapore’s maritime industry and it’s not necessary to study maritime courses. Like me, you may even get to integrate your hobby and passion with your work!”

The matchmaker: She pairs shipowners with companies that need cargo moved around the world

With clients from all over the world, shipbroker Li Han finds relationship-building an important part of her job. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

In shipbroking, million-dollar deals can be sealed with a single phone call, email or even a text message, says shipbroker Li Han.

As team leader at Oino Shipbrokers, Li thrives on such fast-moving transactions, connecting shipowners with charterers who need to transport cargo around the world.

Specialising in dry bulk shipments such as coal, grains, salt and steel, she negotiates freight rates and brings both parties together to close the deal.

“Shipping helps to move things like food supplies around the world,” says Li, 30. “Even AI data centres depend on ships to move their parts around.”

Yet the job goes well beyond matching cargo with vessels. At its heart are the relationships Li has built with clients from around the world, including China, Korea, Japan, Turkey and Greece.

While AI can automate certain tasks, Li explains that negotiation and commercial judgement remain distinctly human skills, built on strong relationships in the industry.

“It’s a lot about trust, so we don’t have to fly overseas to sign contracts,” she says.

For her, there is a certain excitement in bringing a deal across the finish line, particularly when negotiations span different time zones. Sometimes, that thrill of a closed deal can land even at 3am.

However, no two deals are the same, and each brings its own challenges. Li recalls one shipment meant to take 20 days that stretched to 360 days because of unforeseen logistical issues.

Seeing it through was demanding, but it sharpened her problem-solving skills and gave her a deeper appreciation of the complexities of global shipping.

For Li, it is this mix of pace, problem-solving and people that makes the job so rewarding, with every deal keeping essential goods moving around the world.

While she graduated from Nanyang Technological University with a degree in Maritime Studies, Li says the industry welcomes all academic backgrounds.

Earlier this year, Li Han (right) won the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS) Rising Star in Shipbroking Award 2026 in recognition of her commercial success, leadership, business development and mentorship impact. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

“My colleagues have law diplomas or tourism degrees, and my boss majored in theatre studies!”

Li has since built a career that extends beyond negotiating deals to mentoring others. Earlier this year, she won the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Rising Star in Shipbroking Award 2026 in recognition of her commercial success, leadership, business development and mentorship impact.

“Shipping will never be a sunset industry,” Li says. “A lot of shipping companies have offices here because of our good geographic location; we are surrounded by shipowners and charterers. There are many job opportunities here.”

The crane operator turned manager: He now uses data to keep barges moving at Jurong Port

Muhammad Salihin Abdul Ghani (left) manages a team of duty officers as an assistant manager, Bulk Cargo, RMC Operations at Jurong Port. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Ten years ago, crane operator Muhammad Salihin Abdul Ghani spent his days 12 storeys above ground, moving cargo for hours. He rarely used a computer and had little interaction with colleagues from other departments.

Today, the 43-year-old manages a team of four duty officers as assistant manager, Bulk Cargo, RMC Operations at Jurong Port. Instead of operating cranes, he uses digital data to monitor equipment performance, optimise berth planning and ensure barges can unload construction materials efficiently and safely.

“Every day, we handle over 15,000 metric tonnes of construction raw materials,” says Salihin. “Some of these are turned into ready-mixed concrete in the manufacturing plants here and used to build Housing Board flats.”

Jurong Port is also expanding its role in the construction supply chain. Its upcoming Integrated Construction Park, Singapore’s first, will bring together facilities for handling cement and steel, as well as the prefabrication of building components.

As the port’s operations evolve, so too has Salihin’s career. But the move into management was not something he had originally planned.

When he turned 40, the physical demands of his job began to weigh on his mind.

“I wondered how much longer I could operate the crane,” he recalls. “I was afraid that one day, my body would not be able to take the night shifts.”

Determined to make a change, he took on a new role as a port operations executive in 2023. A year later, he was promoted to port operations associate, before becoming an assistant manager in 2026.

Instead of operating cranes, Salihin now monitors equipment performance and ensures barges can unload construction materials efficiently and safely. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The transition required new skills. Over his decade at Jurong Port, Salihin attended almost 20 courses, covering subjects from digital workplace skills to workplace safety.

“Before, I would just go into my crane and operate it. I did not have to think about anything else,” he says. “But now, my senior managers coach me on leadership and mentorship, and I can understand how the whole supply chain works. This has benefited my career growth.”

His career progression also brought tangible benefits. When he transitioned from crane operator to associate, he received a 25 per cent salary increase and more regular working hours.

The father-of-four hopes his children will consider maritime careers too.

“I would like my kids to join the maritime industry as there are many job choices and I’m a good example of this.”

As it turns out, his eldest son has already followed in his footsteps. In 2025, the 23-year-old became a shipping agent, coordinating port-related services and liaising with vessel owners and port authorities.

“My son says that my career inspired him!”

Visit MPA to learn how you can Be Among Giants.