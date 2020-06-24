Driver without licence arrested for multiple offences after beating red light, fleeing 4-vehicle accident scene

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - A 52-year-old car driver was arrested for suspected drug-related and traffic-related offences after an accident involving four vehicles in Sembawang last Friday (June 19).

The traffic offences include dangerous driving, driving without a valid licence and taking a motor vehicle without its owner's consent.

The police told citizen journalism site Stomp that they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and three cars at the junction of Sembawang Road and Gambas Avenue at 10.08am.

A video posted by Facebook page Roads.sg shows a black car beating a red light and ramming into a blue car, before hitting a bus.

The blue car is sent spinning from the impact and can be seen with its front bumper mangled.

The police said that a 50-year-old male car driver and his 39-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The 52-year-old male car driver had fled the scene and was later arrested in Canberra Road on the same day.

The police are investigating the case.