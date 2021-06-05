Driver who took patients to quarantine facilities among 7 new community cases

A driver deployed to take people to Covid-19 quarantine facilities is among the seven new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

That is the lowest number of community infections since May 10, when three cases were reported.

MOH said the 38-year-old driver, who works for Wongso Limousine Services, was tasked by Certis Cisco to take people to government quarantine facilities.

At work, he donned full personal protective equipment, including an N95 mask, a face shield, and gown and gloves, the ministry said in a statement.

On May 23, the man drove two Covid-19 cases - linked to the Hong Ye Group cleaners' cluster - to a government facility to serve their quarantine orders.

He developed a fever on Tuesday and sought medical treatment at a hospital on Thursday, when he tested positive for the disease. His serology test result is pending.

The driver is one of two community cases who were added yesterday to the Hong Ye Group cleaners' cluster, which now has 27 cases.

The second case is an eight-year-old Singaporean boy who is a pupil at Fuhua Primary School. He was last in school on May 18.

The boy is a member of a household that is linked to two previous cases of the Hong Ye Group cluster, and was placed in quarantine on Tuesday. MOH said he was tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday during his quarantine, and developed a cough and fever the same day.

His test result came back positive on Thursday, and his serology result is negative.

Two new Covid-19 clusters were identified yesterday.

Two of yesterday's community cases were linked to an earlier case - a manager at Phoenix Entertainment Karaoke TV Music Lounge who had tested positive on May 30.

These three cases now form a new cluster.

The other new cluster is linked to a 56-year-old Singaporean housewife who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 31. Two of yesterday's community cases have been linked to this woman.

There were a total of six linked cases yesterday, out of the seven community cases.

The only unlinked case is a 19-year-old male Singaporean student at Hwa Chong Institution who was last in school on May 18.

The student developed a fever, sore throat and body aches on Wednesday and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner's clinic the next day.

He was given both an antigen rapid test (ART) and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and was immediately isolated when his ART result came back positive.

His PCR test result also came back positive for Covid-19 infection the same day and his serology test result is pending, said MOH.

Yesterday, there were six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival. All of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases from workers' dormitories were reported.

Singapore's total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 62,158.