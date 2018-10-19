Bus cuts across 3 lanes of traffic, driver to be taken to task by SBS Transit

SINGAPORE - An SBS Transit bus driver will be taken to task for driving dangerously on Oct 12.

In a video posted to Facebook, the bus can be seen travelling on Fullerton Road in what appears to be the direction of The Fullerton Hotel and Esplanade Drive.

The bus with service number 57 cuts leftwards across three lanes of traffic, towards a bus stop.

It then veers again, two lanes to the right.

In a statement on Friday evening, Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said: "We do not condone the driving behaviour of this bus captain and will be taking disciplinary action against him."