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Driver taken to hospital following accident in Geylang involving 5 cars, motorcycle

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 5.55pm on Aug 14.

SINGAPORE – A motorist was taken to hospital following a six-vehicle accident in Geylang on Aug 14 .

Five cars and a motorcycle were involved in the accident, said the police in response to queries .

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident – which occurred at the junction of Geylang East Central and Geylang East Avenue 2 in the direction of Sims Drive – at about 5.55pm that day.

A 67-year-old male car driver was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital . He is assisting with investigations, the police said.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident, shared on social media platform Threads, shows all three lanes of the road blocked.

In the photo, a motorcycle can be seen on its side on the right-most lane of the road.

Three cars with varying levels of damage can be seen farther ahead across the three lanes. Two of them, one on the extreme right lane and the other on the extreme left lane, appear to be in the wrong direction of the road.

The accident involved five cars and a motorcycle. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB CAPYBARA/XIAOHONGSHU

An ambulance can also be seen on the scene .

In photos uploaded on Xiaohongshu, the car on the extreme left lane of the road appears to be badly damaged, with its rear right wheel completely mangled .

In another photo on the same platform, that same car also appeared to have struck a lamp post, knocking it out of place.

A 67-year-old male driver was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB CAPYBARA/XIAOHONGSHU

The Land Transport Authority said in a post on social media platform X at about 6.30pm on Aug 14 that there was an accident on Geylang East Central (towards Geylang East Avenue 2), after Paya Lebar Road. As a result, a section of Geylang East Central was closed.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.