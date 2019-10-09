Driver taken to hospital after minibus flips over

A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital after the minibus he was driving flipped onto its side on Monday.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus at the Eng Neo Avenue slip road towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at about 4pm. The bus is believed to have lost control as the road was slippery because of rain, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The driver was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Police are investigating.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three other people were assessed by paramedics, but they declined to be taken to hospital.

Photos on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page showed the minibus lying on its side across the width of the slip road. The roof of the bus was dented, and one of its back doors had opened.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted at 4.08pm on Monday that the PIE's Eng Neo Avenue entrance was closed due to an accident on the expressway towards Tuas.

Prisca Ang