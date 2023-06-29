Driver taken to hospital after car skids onto grass patch in Bedok North

SINGAPORE - A 83-year-old man was taken to hospital on Thursday after the car he was driving skidded off the road in Bedok North.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Bedok North Street 1 towards Bedok North Avenue 3 at 6.45pm.

A photograph of the accident showed a brown sedan on a grass verge between the road and a covered walkway. The left side of the car’s bonnet was crumpled, with at least one roadside railing toppled over near the vehicle.

The driver was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.