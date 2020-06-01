Driver sped off after police officer asked her to stop

A 21-year-old driver has been arrested after she refused to stop when asked to do so by a police officer, proceeding to drive against the flow of traffic and almost colliding with several oncoming vehicles.

She also revved up the engine when her car was stopped, prompting the officer to jump over the bonnet for his own safety.

The police said last Saturday that the woman was disqualified from driving at the time, and had driven the car without the owner's consent.

The dramatic pursuit began last Thursday at about 5pm when the officer saw a car cutting from the first to the third lane on Tampines Expressway before cutting across the chevron markings to turn into Jalan Kayu. This caused another driver to apply the emergency brake to avoid a collision, and the officer signalled for the first driver to pull over.

She sped off instead, committing several serious traffic violations until she was stopped at the slip road of Sengkang West Avenue leading into Fernvale Road.

The police said: "As the police officer was walking towards the driver's side of the car, she started to rev up the car engine. For his personal safety, the officer quickly jumped over the car's bonnet to land on the other side of the car to avoid being hit in case the car surged towards him.

"Though initially uncooperative, she eventually exited the car and cooperated with the police officer."

The police have impounded the car and are investigating the incident, in which no one was injured.

If found guilty of dangerous driving, the driver could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both. A repeat offence would carry double the maximum penalty.

Those who drive while disqualified can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

The offence of taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of $1,000, or both.