Driver jailed for bid to bribe traffic cop

A lorry driver found guilty of attempting to bribe his way out of a traffic summons was sentenced to four weeks' jail yesterday.

Teo Teck Yong, 62, was stopped by a Traffic Police officer, Sergeant Shivasuria Maniam Kesaval, for not fastening his seat belt while on the road on Aug 18 last year.

He then "persistently offered" $100 to persuade Sgt Shivasuria not to issue a traffic summons, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said yesterday. The officer rejected the bribe and reported the matter to the CPIB.

Teo was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

CPIB warned motorists that attempting to bribe one's way out will result in more serious repercussions. It also commended the police officer for his integrity.

Those found guilty of a corruption offence can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Members of the public can lodge corruption complaints and reports, including anonymous ones, to CPIB on 1800-376-0000 or e-mail report@cpib.gov.sg.

Clement Yong