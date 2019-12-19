Driver in video of bus running red light disciplined

A public bus driver with Tower Transit is being counselled and disciplined for running a red light.

His bus was caught on video driving through the red light at the junction of Telok Blangah Road and Kampong Bahru Road near Sentosa Gateway.

The incident was recorded by the dashboard camera of a car driving behind the bus and uploaded onto Facebook user Norman Cheng's page on Monday.

Tower Transit, which runs bus service 97, told The Straits Times yesterday that it is aware of the incident.

Group communications director of Tower Transit Glenn Lim said: "The driver in question is being counselled and disciplined."

He added: "The safety of our passengers and other road users is Tower Transit's top priority. Members of the public who witness unsafe acts on our buses are encouraged to write in to our customer experience team."

In the video, the green double-decker bus service 97 is seen driving in Telok Blangah Road.

As the light turns amber, the bus speeds up and swerves into the right lane without signalling to overtake a taxi in front of it, which had come to a stop. The bus is then seen driving through the junction after the light turns red.

The Straits Times has asked the police whether they are investigating the incident.

Jean Iau