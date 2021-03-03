Driver hurt when trailer topples over in Bedok North accident

A man was injured when the trailer he was driving toppled over yesterday, blocking two lanes of the dual carriageway in front of a construction site near Block 419, Bedok North Street 1.

The trailer was transporting sheet piles, which slid off the vehicle and collided with a pick-up truck nearby. The vehicle was righted and the lanes reopened at 8.30pm yesterday.

Workers from the site were earlier seen helping to pull the driver from the cabin of his vehicle.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times the 27-year-old trailer driver was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST it received a call for assistance at about 12.05pm.

A resident, who wanted to be known only as Ms K, 34, said she was cooking when she heard what sounded like a bomb going off before noon.

She saw dust swirling and construction workers along the street stopping work to run to the trailer.

Another resident, Ms Shazwani Shazali, 26, who lives in Block 419, said she heard the sound of heavy metal sliding and a loud thud afterwards, but assumed it was part of the construction.

She said: "The construction work has been going on for a while and it's always been very noisy, so I didn't find out what happened."

A person working opposite the site called for an ambulance at around 12.05pm, after she saw construction workers trying to get the driver out of the vehicle through a smashed window.

"I was shocked, I've never seen this kind of accident before, in front of my eyes," she said. "I'm just relieved there were no vehicles beside it when it toppled over, (otherwise) more people would be hurt."