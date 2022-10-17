Driver dies after accident in Ang Mo Kio involving his car, a bus and a lorry

The accident took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
Published
44 min ago

SINGAPORE - A driver died after a crash involving his car, a lorry and a bus in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday afternoon.

The 68-year-old man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital after the accident, which took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 1pm.

A passenger of the car - a 33-year-old woman - and the driver of the lorry - a 55-year-old man - were also taken to hospital. Both were conscious at the time.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the three were taken to different hospitals - Tan Tock Seng, Khoo Teck Puat and Sengkang General hospitals. 

The lorry driver and the bus driver, a 65-year-old man, are assisting with investigations, the police said.

More On This Topic
Fewer deaths on S'pore roads, but more elderly killed in first half of 2022
$550k raised to drive road safety against backdrop of higher number of accidents

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top