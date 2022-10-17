Driver dies after accident in Ang Mo Kio involving his car, a bus and a lorry

SINGAPORE - A driver died after a crash involving his car, a lorry and a bus in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday afternoon.

The 68-year-old man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital after the accident, which took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 1pm.

A passenger of the car - a 33-year-old woman - and the driver of the lorry - a 55-year-old man - were also taken to hospital. Both were conscious at the time.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the three were taken to different hospitals - Tan Tock Seng, Khoo Teck Puat and Sengkang General hospitals.

The lorry driver and the bus driver, a 65-year-old man, are assisting with investigations, the police said.