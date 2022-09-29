Drive to cut Singaporeans' sodium intake by 15%

Singaporeans are consuming too much salt and plans are in place to get people to cut their sodium intake by about 15 per cent over the next five years.

To do so, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) will urge Singaporeans to replace their regular salt with lower-sodium alternatives, which are considered healthier. It will work with retailers to make these substitutes more affordable.

The board will also ensure there is a greater variety of lower-sodium sauces and seasonings in shops and launch a public education campaign. These details of the national strategy to cut sodium consumption were outlined by the board on Wednesday. The strategy was announced during the Budget debate in March.

The diet of Singaporeans has become higher in salt over the years. In 2019, a Singaporean took, on average, 3,600mg of sodium a day, up from about 3,300mg in 2010. The amount is well above the World Health Organisation's recommended daily intake of not more than 2,000mg or the amount contained in about one teaspoon of salt.

A 15 per cent reduction will see the daily sodium intake of Singaporeans fall to around 3,100mg.

Studies have found that excessive sodium consumption results in high blood pressure, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Sodium makes up 40 per cent of the weight of regular salt, which is sodium chloride. This means 1,000mg of salt has 400mg of sodium.

Using salt substitutes such as potassium chloride, which tastes like regular salt, can help to reduce one's sodium consumption. This has the added benefit of increasing one's potassium intake, which helps to regulate blood pressure.

This is useful as Singaporeans' average potassium intake of about 2,500mg a day is below the recommended 3,500mg to 4,700mg a day, the board said.

However, salt substitutes are about 10 times more expensive than regular salt. To make these alternatives affordable, the board is working with major retailers to introduce house brand lower-sodium salt by 2023.

For a start, a more affordable lower-sodium salt product will go on sale at supermarket chains FairPrice and Sheng Siong from the first week of October.

Marketed as K-salt, this lower-sodium salt blend comprises mostly sodium and potassium chloride. This blend reduces sodium content by more than 30 per cent when compared with regular salt. A 400g packet will cost $2.50.

The board will also increase the range and variety of lower-sodium sauces and seasonings. These healthier sauces and seasonings currently make up 25 per cent of all such products on sale in Singapore and the proportion will be increased, said the board.

In October, it will launch a nationwide sodium-reduction campaign that will stretch over several years.

Singapore's war on salt follows its war on sugar, which aims to get Singaporeans to reduce their sugar intake. On Wednesday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung posted on social media platform TikTok a blind taste test between food cooked with regular salt and lower-sodium alternatives, and he said there was little to no difference between the two.

A recent local study by the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health found that an incremental reduction in sodium intake significantly improves health, even for those with normal blood pressure. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Dr Eunice Pang, deputy director of policy and strategy development at the board, said: "Hypertension has risen in Singapore. At the same time, from our National Nutrition Survey, we have seen an increase in sodium intake.

"What we have found is that more than half of the sodium intake comes from salt and 25 per cent from sauces and seasonings. So that is why we are focusing on substituting regular salt with lower-sodium salt first."

