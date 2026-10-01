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Singapore set for warm, drier start to October after rainy September

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 34 deg C and 35 deg C on most days, and could exceed 35 deg C on a few days.

SINGAPORE – Dress comfortably and keep your water bottles handy with warm and drier conditions expected in the first half of October.

Fair and warm conditions are expected on several days, particularly during the first week of the month, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather advisory on Oct 1.

The total rainfall for the first half of the month is forecast to be below average across most of the island, making it drier than the previous two weeks.

However, localised thundery showers may fall over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on a few days.

Daily temperatures are likely to reach a high of between 34 deg C and 35 deg C on most days, and could exceed 35 deg C on a few days.

Some nights may be warm and humid, with temperatures above 27 deg C.

Reviewing the weather for the second half of September, the Met Service said almost all parts of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall.

Localised thundery showers hit parts of the island on several days in late September, alongside a few days of widespread moderate to heavy downpours.

On Sept 22, regional wind convergence brought heavy thundery showers over many areas in the afternoon.

The downpour triggered flash floods in Bukit Timah and sent temperatures plunging to 22 deg C. Rainfall peaked at 130.6mm n ear Rifle Range Road that day – the highest daily total of the fortnight.

Air quality returns to moderate levels

Across Singapore, air quality has returned to moderate levels after reaching a new peak in the central region early on Sept 29.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings across Singapore ranged from 60 to 73 at 5pm on Oct 1.

The PSI reading is a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants and is used in planning for outdoor activities the next day.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the 24-hour PSI is in the range of 101 to 200, during which the public is advised to reduce outdoor activities.

PSI readings of 51 to 100 are considered moderate, while values of zero to 50 are in the “good” range.