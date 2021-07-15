Dream Cruises ship returns early after a passenger tests positive

A Dream Cruises ship that was forced to return to shore early after a passenger tested positive for Covid-19 saw the majority of cleared passengers disembark by 11.59pm yesterday, some 15 hours after the cruise was initially slated to end.

A 40-year-old passenger had been identified on Tuesday as a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case on shore, and subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus on the cruise.

It led to the ship, World Dream, returning ahead of schedule at around 6.30am yesterday.

The four-day, three-night cruise to nowhere had nearly 3,000 people on board - 1,249 crew members, who remained on the ship, and 1,646 passengers.

Passengers were told to stay in their cabins in an announcement at 1am yesterday, after which they endured a 20-hour wait before they were allowed to leave from 9pm.

Complimentary Wi-Fi access was provided and meals were delivered by service staff to their rooms.

All on-board leisure activities, including those at entertainment, recreational and dining venues, were stopped.

Only essential service crew with personal protective equipment were allowed limited movement.

The first passenger was seen walking across the gangway from the ship to the Marina Bay Cruise Centre at 8.55pm.

Many more - carrying large bags or towing luggage - followed and began streaming into the cruise centre to take their mandatory antigen rapid test (ART), which Dream Cruises said was conducted "out of an abundance of caution".

Passengers did not have to wait for the results and were told to go straight home.

The Ministry of Health has said that Dream Cruises will contact passengers a week from now with details of when and where they will be next swabbed after a 14-day monitoring period.

In the interim, they are to track their health, although they may continue with their activities, including going to work or school.

But for some, it was not over yet. While the rest were disembarking, an unknown number of passengers were told to stay on board to await quarantine as they had come into close contact with the Covid-19-positive passenger.

The Straits Times understands they will be taken to dedicated hotels.

The 40-year-old infected passenger has been tied to a growing cluster linked to KTV outlets and nightclubs, which surfaced 42 new cases yesterday.

Dream Cruises told passengers the infected person had received both Covid-19 vaccination doses.

The Singapore Tourism Board's director of cruise Annie Chang said yesterday that the passenger was immediately isolated after being identified as a close contact of other Covid-19 patients. The passenger had earlier tested negative during the mandatory pre-departure ART on the day of departure.

Dream Cruises made sure the passenger disembarked from the ship via a dedicated route and gangway, before being taken to National University Hospital.

All on-board public areas continue to undergo cleaning and disinfection at a higher frequency using hospital-grade disinfectant, Dream Cruises added.

It has cancelled a subsequent two-night cruise that was to depart last night at 9pm.

Affected passengers can choose to transfer to other cruise dates, opt for future cruise credit or obtain a full refund.

Ms Janine Tan, 22, was on board with her four friends and created a group chat with their parents after they heard the announcement of the Covid-19 case on the ship.

"My parents felt assured about the way things were managed," said the humanities student, who received her first vaccine dose this month. "(The first jab) gave some peace of mind."

Another passenger, 36-year-old bank employee Rishi Lalwani, noted that various precautionary measures were in place on the ship, including having safe distancing ambassadors to ensure guidelines were followed.

"I would like to compliment the captain for being... transparent with the news he had," he said.

"We still had a good time and this event was completely unforeseen, so I have no regrets."

Retiree Pishu Wadhwani, 73, spent his time while waiting to disembark watching movies and sleeping.

Dream Cruises had provided additional movies, making the wait more bearable, he said, adding that it took him just 15 minutes to depart from Marina Bay Cruise Centre after leaving his cabin.