Draw on pioneers' spirit of solidarity in battling Covid-19: Minister

The sense of solidarity and collective responsibility that the pioneer generation embodied during the Japanese Occupation serves as a guide to how Singapore should deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday on the anniversary of the fall of Singapore.

Drawing parallels between the pandemic and World War II, he said the pandemic can be a defining moment in Singapore's history, where Singaporeans were tested but overcame the "toughest of circumstances" with resilience and resolve.

At a separate event to mark Total Defence Day yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad highlighted how Singaporeans banding together in spirit and actions helped to curb the spread of the virus when it was at its peak.

"In the past year, Total Defence has guided our nation's fight against Covid-19. Singapore has been able to deal with the pandemic only because of the combined effort of all, each of us doing his part," he said at the Singapore Discovery Centre.

Echoing Mr Zaqy's point, Mr Wong said Singaporeans cooperated with necessary but painful measures that were taken to cope with the pandemic, which embodied the spirit of Total Defence and sacrificing for the common good.

For instance, front-line workers were on duty around the clock, businesses adapted to find new ways to pursue their livelihoods, neighbours reached out to help the vulnerable, and Singaporeans adhered to safe distancing measures and passed on factual and accurate information.

Mr Wong spoke at the 54th War Memorial Service to commemorate the civilian victims of the Japanese Occupation, as well as Total Defence Day, which marks the day Singapore fell to the Japanese in 1942.

He said that the country's pioneers, who endured the hardships of war, were a generation who got things done, served with honour and helped built Singapore.

"They have taught us that there is no trouble we cannot endure, no calamity we cannot overcome as a people."

While the Japanese Occupation of Singapore lasted more than three years, it is unclear how long the pandemic will last, although "at some point, it will be over", said Mr Wong, who also co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic.

"At that time, I hope we can look back and say that this has been a defining moment in our history. We have been tested in this crucible, but we have overcome the toughest of circumstances together with resilience and resolve, and we have prevailed and forged a stronger sense of solidarity and unity.

"Ultimately, that's the best homage we can pay to our forefathers and our pioneers, to uphold their conviction and values of our nation, to take on the responsibility that they shouldered, and to commit to building a better Singapore together," he added.

At the separate event at the Singapore Discovery Centre, Mr Zaqy noted that the spirit of volunteerism was active among the young, saying that it was very heartening to see many Singaporeans stepping forward as volunteers to help others. These efforts included delivering meals door to door and creating translation websites.

He hosted an online discussion on Total Defence for a Future Singapore with 92 youth participants, who raised the issue of enhancing social defence, as well as how they could assist in educating the older generations on modern issues such as digital threats and fake news.